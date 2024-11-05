Insights Into Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, indicating a decline of 28.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.29 billion, representing an increase of 26.4% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 5.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Hilton Grand Vacations metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Resort and club management' will reach $174.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Cost reimbursements' will reach $126.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Rental and ancillary services' of $187.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Sales, marketing, brand and other fees' will reach $168.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Financing' at $100.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +33.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Sales of VOIs, net' should come in at $526.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +43.4% from the prior-year quarter.



Hilton Grand Vacations shares have witnessed a change of +3.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), HGV is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

