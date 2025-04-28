Insights Into Hershey (HSY) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Hershey (HSY) to post quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 36.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2.82 billion, down 13.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hershey metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- North America Confectionery' reaching $2.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of -15% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- North America Salty Snacks' of $272.06 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- North America' to come in at $2.57 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- International' stands at $224.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Income (loss)- North America Confectionery' will reach $684.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $948.20 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Income (loss)- Unallocated corporate expense' at -$194.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $168.68 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Income (loss)- North America Salty Snacks' will reach $41.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $38.71 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment income (loss)- International' should come in at $19.74 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $42.75 million.

Analysts forecast 'Segment income (loss)- North America' to reach $725.59 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $986.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Hershey have returned -3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. Currently, HSY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

