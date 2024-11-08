Insights into Herbalife Q3 Earnings

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) just disclosed its Q3 earnings on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 04:10 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Herbalife beat estimated earnings by 63.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was down $41.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.13 in the last quarter, resulting in a 9.0% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Herbalife's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.41 0.34 0.39 0.73 EPS Actual 0.57 0.54 0.49 0.28 0.65 Revenue Estimate 1.24B 1.33B 1.26B 1.19B 1.25B Revenue Actual 1.24B 1.28B 1.26B 1.22B 1.28B

Peer Companies' Recent Earnings

As we review Herbalife's earnings, it's important to put its results into perspective by comparing them to those of its competitors, such as Honest Co, Beauty Health, and Veru.

Honest Co, earnings revealed on August 08, 2024, exhibited robust performance this quarter. Contrary to the market's projected EPS of $-0.04, Honest Co exceeded expectations with an EPS of $-0.04, reflecting an increase of 0.0% compared to estimates. This outcome is likely to gain investor confidence The latest earnings report from Beauty Health on August 08, 2024 showed a downturn in performance, with results falling short of expectations. Despite the market's EPS estimate of $-0.05, Beauty Health reported an EPS of $-0.1, marking a -100.0% decrease. Veru reported earnings on August 08, 2024 that fell short of expectations, with an actual EPS of $-0.07 compared to the market's estimate of $-0.06, resulting in a -16.67% decrease. Reviewing Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance

In this detailed analysis, insights are provided into the market's response to the latest earnings releases of key competitors. It highlights the expected and announced earnings per share (EPS) for each company, along with their corresponding stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the open of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent Herbalife October 30, 2024 0.35 0.57 62.86% $6.81 $7.29 7.05% Honest Co August 08, 2024 -0.04 -0.04 0.0% $3.24 $3.94 21.6% Beauty Health August 08, 2024 -0.05 -0.10 -100.0% $1.29 $1.0 -22.48% Veru August 08, 2024 -0.06 -0.07 -16.67% $0.8101 $0.82 1.22%

Comparative Assessment: Estimated in Comparison with Actual Peer Revenues

This table presents a comparison of estimated and announced revenue figures for Herbalife's peers. It offers insights into the revenue performance of these companies, providing valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage Herbalife 1.24B 1.24B 0.0% Honest Co 87.31M 93.05M 6.57% Beauty Health 99.09M 90.60M -8.57% Veru 3.50M 3.95M 12.97%

