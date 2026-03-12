Insights Into HealthEquity (HQY) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that HealthEquity (HQY) will report quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 29%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $332.85 million, exhibiting an increase of 6.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific HealthEquity metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Service' stands at $123.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Custodial' will likely reach $163.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Interchange' to come in at $45.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total HSA Assets' will reach $35.96 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $32.11 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'HSA Assets - HSA investments' should arrive at $17.66 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.68 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Total Accounts - CDBs' to reach 7.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.14 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Accounts' reaching 17.52 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17.03 million.

Analysts predict that the 'HSA Assets - HSA cash' will reach $18.30 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.44 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Accounts - HSAs' of 10.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.89 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, HealthEquity shares have recorded returns of +2.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HQY will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)

