Insights Into Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hancock Whitney (HWC) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $371.26 million, increasing 3.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Hancock Whitney metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net interest margin (TE)' to come in at 3.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 55.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 56.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will reach $32.05 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $32.54 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total nonperforming loans' stands at $106.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $86.25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total nonperforming assets(Total nonaccrual loans + ORE and foreclosed assets)' reaching $138.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $88.37 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Noninterest Income' to reach $96.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $89.17 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income (TE)' will reach $278.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $273.26 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $275.40 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $270.43 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Secondary mortgage market operations' should arrive at $4.24 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.55 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Bank card and ATM fees' of $21.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $21.83 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Investment and annuity fees and insurance commissions' will reach $10.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.79 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Other income' at $15.64 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.26 million.

Hancock Whitney shares have witnessed a change of +11.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HWC is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

