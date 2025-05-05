Insights into Halozyme Therapeutics's Upcoming Earnings

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96.

The announcement from Halozyme Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 0.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Halozyme Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.16 0.98 0.78 0.69 EPS Actual 1.26 1.27 0.91 0.79 Price Change % -0.0% 13.0% 4.0% 2.0%

Tracking Halozyme Therapeutics's Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics were trading at $61.19 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Halozyme Therapeutics

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Halozyme Therapeutics.

Analysts have provided Halozyme Therapeutics with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $69.4, suggesting a potential 13.42% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Roivant Sciences and Exact Sciences, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Roivant Sciences, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 70.58% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Exact Sciences, with an average 1-year price target of $63.92, suggesting a potential 4.46% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Roivant Sciences and Exact Sciences, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Halozyme Therapeutics Buy 29.55% $255.95M 33.56% Roivant Sciences Buy -42.05% $8.76M 3.28% Exact Sciences Outperform 10.86% $500.55M -4.22%

Key Takeaway:

Halozyme Therapeutics ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has a lower Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Discovering Halozyme Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme focuses on developing its proprietary products in therapeutic areas with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.

Halozyme Therapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Halozyme Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 29.55%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Halozyme Therapeutics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 45.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halozyme Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.56% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halozyme Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.55%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, Halozyme Therapeutics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Halozyme Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

