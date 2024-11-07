Insights Into Groupon (GRPN) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Groupon (GRPN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 150%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $119.02 million, exhibiting a decline of 5.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Groupon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total segment revenue- North America' will likely reach $90.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Local- International' to reach $26.47 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total segment revenue- International' should arrive at $29.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Goods- North America' will reach $2.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Goods- International' to come in at $1.54 million. The estimate points to a change of -49.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Local- North America' should come in at $83.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6%.



Over the past month, Groupon shares have recorded returns of +3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GRPN will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

