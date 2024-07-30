Insights Into Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Green Brick Partners (GRBK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share, indicating an increase of 8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $489.73 million, representing an increase of 7.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Green Brick Partners metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Residential units revenue' at $486.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

Analysts forecast 'Net New Home orders' to reach 916. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 822.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'New homes delivered' should arrive at 893. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 783 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Backlog units' will reach 1,043. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 882 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Active selling communities at end of period' reaching 98. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 86 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Green Brick Partners here>>>



Green Brick Partners shares have witnessed a change of +31.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GRBK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.