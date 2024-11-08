Insights into Grab Hldgs's Upcoming Earnings

Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-11-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Grab Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00.

Anticipation surrounds Grab Hldgs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.6% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Grab Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.01 0 -0.01 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.03 0.01 -0.02 Price Change % 2.0% 1.0% 0.0% -1.0%

Grab Hldgs Share Price Analysis

Shares of Grab Hldgs were trading at $4.27 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Grab Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Grab Hldgs.

Analysts have provided Grab Hldgs with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $5.53, suggesting a potential 29.51% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lyft, Hertz Global Holdings and Uber Technologies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Lyft, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, implying a potential 286.42% upside. Hertz Global Holdings received a Underperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, implying a potential 29.74% downside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Uber Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $91.57, suggesting a potential 2044.5% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Lyft, Hertz Global Holdings and Uber Technologies are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Grab Holdings Buy 17.11% $277M -0.85% Lyft Neutral 6.05% $616.33M -2.01% Hertz Global Holdings Underperform -3.45% $19M -36.27% Uber Technologies Buy 20.40% $4.43B 19.26%

Key Takeaway:

Grab Holdings is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Grab Hldgs's Background

Founded in 2012, Grab provides ride-sharing services, food and grocery delivery, and financial services (payments, consumer loans, and enterprise offerings) in eight Southeast-Asian countries through its mobile platform. The company partners with merchants and riders, connecting them with consumers while charging commission to both sides. Grab has a leading market share in and derives 89% of its revenue from its core businesses, ride-sharing and food delivery. Singapore and Malaysia contributed 58% of revenue as of end-2021. Grab's main competitors in Southeast Asia are Foodpanda and Gojek, the ride-sharing arm of GoTo. Its financial services business is still in its nascent stage and provides minimal revenue currently. The company now also generates advertising revenue.

Financial Insights: Grab Hldgs

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Grab Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Grab Hldgs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Grab Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.85%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Grab Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Grab Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Grab Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

