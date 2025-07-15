Insights into Goldman Sachs Gr's Upcoming Earnings

Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Goldman Sachs Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $9.58.

The market awaits Goldman Sachs Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $1.77, leading to a 0.78% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Goldman Sachs Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 12.35 8.22 7.03 8.34 EPS Actual 14.12 11.95 8.40 8.62 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% 2.0%

Goldman Sachs Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of Goldman Sachs Gr were trading at $713.3 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Goldman Sachs Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Goldman Sachs Gr.

The consensus rating for Goldman Sachs Gr is Neutral, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $663.8, there's a potential 6.94% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of LPL Finl Hldgs and Interactive Brokers Group, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for LPL Finl Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $437.3, suggesting a potential 38.69% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Interactive Brokers Group, with an average 1-year price target of $174.75, suggesting a potential 75.5% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for LPL Finl Hldgs and Interactive Brokers Group are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Robinhood Markets Buy 50.00% $793M 4.22% LPL Finl Hldgs Outperform 29.56% $966.40M 10.52% Interactive Brokers Group Buy 5.10% $2.04B 4.85%

Key Takeaway:

Goldman Sachs Gr ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a storied financial institution, founded in 1869 and best known for its role as a leading global investment bank. The firm has a sprawling reach across global financial centers and has been the leading provider of global merger and acquisition advisory services, by revenue, for the past 20 years. Since the global financial crisis, Goldman has expanded its offerings into more stable fee-based businesses like asset and wealth management, which comprised roughly 30% of post-provision revenue at the end of 2024. The bank holding company generates revenue from investment banking,global marketmaking and trading, lending, asset management, wealth management, and a small and declining portfolio of consumer credit card loans.

Goldman Sachs Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Goldman Sachs Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.97%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Goldman Sachs Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 30.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Goldman Sachs Gr's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, Goldman Sachs Gr faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Goldman Sachs Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

