Insights Into Globe Life (GL) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Globe Life (GL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.05 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.47 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Globe Life metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Total premium' reaching $1.18 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Net investment income' should arrive at $285.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Life premium' to reach $824.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Health premium' will reach $354.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

Analysts expect 'Insurance Underwriting Income- Health' to come in at $97.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $96.70 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Insurance Underwriting Income- Life' stands at $326.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $300.09 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



