Insights into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's Upcoming Earnings

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.82.

Investors in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $1.20 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.46% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -3.2 -3.2 -4 -3.6 EPS Actual -4.4 -3.2 -4.4 -6.4 Price Change % -5.0% -17.0% -15.0% -15.0%

Tracking Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings were trading at $8.49 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 85.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $8.5, the consensus suggests a potential 0.12% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Rayonier Adv Materials, Flotek Industries and Danimer Scientific, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Rayonier Adv Materials, analysts project an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, indicating a potential 29.56% upside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Flotek Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, suggesting a potential 5.77% downside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Danimer Scientific, with an average 1-year price target of $1.0, suggesting a potential 88.22% downside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Rayonier Adv Materials, Flotek Industries and Danimer Scientific are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Buy -30.24% $42.48M -23.88% Rayonier Adv Materials Outperform 8.80% $43.57M -4.38% Flotek Industries Buy 7.78% $9.17M 2.35% Danimer Scientific Neutral -40.71% $-6.90M -9.25%

Key Takeaway:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages indicating a decline. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. Overall, the company's performance is weaker compared to its peers in terms of financial metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is the platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. The Company reorganized its operations into two operating and reportable segments: Cell Engineering and BiosecurityThe majority of revenue in the company comes from the Biosecurity segment, which charges fees for data analytics and services.

Breaking Down Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.24% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -386.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -23.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -13.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.54.

To track all earnings releases for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

