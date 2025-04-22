Insights Into Gentex (GNTX) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gentex (GNTX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 8.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $584.51 million, exhibiting a decline of 1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Gentex metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other' of $15.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Automotive Products' will reach $568.61 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Interior Mirrors' will likely reach 7.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.82 million.

Analysts forecast 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Exterior Mirrors' to reach 4.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.66 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units' reaching 12.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.47 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total North American Mirror Units' should arrive at 3.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.88 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Exterior Mirrors' will reach 2.85 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.03 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Exterior Mirrors' at 1.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.62 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total International Mirror Units' should come in at 8.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.59 million.

Analysts expect 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Interior Mirrors' to come in at 5.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.55 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Interior Mirrors' stands at 2.11 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.26 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Gentex here>>>



Shares of Gentex have demonstrated returns of -12.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GNTX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.