Insights Into General Motors (GM) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, General Motors (GM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share, reflecting a decline of 19.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $45.34 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific General Motors metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total net sales and revenue- GM Financial' will reach $4.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- GMI' reaching $3.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive' to come in at $41.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- GMNA' stands at $37.56 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- Corporate' at $43.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMNA' of 828.43 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 903.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total' to reach 949.67 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.04 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMI' will likely reach 131.05 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 140.00 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating segments- GMNA' should come in at $2.76 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.43 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating segments- GM Financial' will reach $816.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $822.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating segments- GMI' should arrive at $89.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $50.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of General Motors have experienced a change of +10.6% in the past month compared to the +4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.