Insights Into Gen Digital (GEN) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Gen Digital (GEN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 14.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $968.54 million, increasing 1.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Gen Digital metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Cyber Safety Revenue- Partner revenues' to come in at $100.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Cyber Safety Revenue- Direct customer revenues' will reach $863.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Direct average revenue per user (ARPU)' should arrive at $7.25. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.28.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Direct customer count' will likely reach 39.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 38.5 million.



Over the past month, shares of Gen Digital have returned -1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, GEN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

