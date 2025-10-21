Insights Into GE Vernova (GEV) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that GE Vernova (GEV) will report quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 408.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $9.18 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some GE Vernova metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Wind' at $2.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of -12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Power' to come in at $4.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Electrification' reaching $2.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Sales of equipment' stands at $5.36 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Sales of services' should arrive at $3.96 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Power- Services' will likely reach $2.94 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Power- Equipment' will reach $1.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Wind- Services' should come in at $406.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Wind- Equipment' of $2.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -17.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Electrification- Equipment' will reach $1.75 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Wind- LM Wind Power' will reach $62.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -57.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Power - Gas Turbine Gigawatts' to reach N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, GE Vernova shares have recorded returns of -7.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GEV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.