Insights into Frontier Group Holdings's Upcoming Earnings

Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Frontier Group Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

The announcement from Frontier Group Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.10, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Frontier Group Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 -0.03 0.15 -0.18 EPS Actual 0.23 -0.05 0.14 -0.09 Price Change % 15.0% 0.0% -2.0% -3.0%

Frontier Group Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings were trading at $3.13 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 49.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Frontier Group Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Frontier Group Holdings.

Analysts have provided Frontier Group Holdings with 11 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $7.02, suggesting a potential 124.28% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Allegiant Travel, Sun Country Airlines and Blade Air Mobility, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Allegiant Travel, with an average 1-year price target of $64.43, suggesting a potential 1958.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sun Country Airlines, with an average 1-year price target of $14.5, suggesting a potential 363.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Blade Air Mobility, with an average 1-year price target of $6.5, suggesting a potential 107.67% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Allegiant Travel, Sun Country Airlines and Blade Air Mobility are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Frontier Group Holdings Neutral 12.46% $83M 9.19% Allegiant Travel Neutral 2.73% $115.95M -18.10% Sun Country Airlines Neutral 6.05% $58.63M 2.39% Blade Air Mobility Buy 14.49% $12.59M -4.30%

Key Takeaway:

Frontier Group Holdings ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. It ranks at the top for return on equity.

Delving into Frontier Group Holdings's Background

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is an ultra-low-cost carrier whose business is focused on Low Fares Done Right. The company owns a fleet of 120 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, consisting of 13 A320ceos, 82 A320neos, 21 A321ceos and 4 A321neos. The use of these aircraft, their seating configuration, weight-saving tactics, and baggage process have all contributed to the ability to continue to be the fuel-efficient of all the U.S. The Company is managed as a single business unit that provides air transportation for passengers. Majority of revenue is from Domestic flight follow by International.

Frontier Group Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Frontier Group Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Frontier Group Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.29% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Frontier Group Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.19%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Frontier Group Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.88%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Frontier Group Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.4. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Frontier Group Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

