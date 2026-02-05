Insights Into Ford Motor (F) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ford Motor Company (F) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, reflecting a decline of 56.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $41.16 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 16.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ford Motor metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Company excluding Ford Credit' reaching $40.54 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Ford Credit' will reach $3.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Blue' should come in at $23.57 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Ford Pro' will reach $15.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Model e' of $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Wholesale Units - Ford Blue' stands at 636.90 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 774.00 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Wholesale Units - Ford Pro' to come in at 345.33 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 378.00 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Wholesale Units - Ford Model e' at 40.16 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 37.00 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Credit' will reach $573.75 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $441.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Blue' will likely reach $779.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Pro' to reach $1.43 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year.

Ford Motor shares have witnessed a change of +0.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), F is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.