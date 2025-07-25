Insights Into Ford Motor (F) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ford Motor Company (F) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 27.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $41.72 billion, declining 6.9% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 9.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ford Motor metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Company excluding Ford Credit' to come in at $41.15 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -8.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Ford Credit' will likely reach $3.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Blue' at $23.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of -12.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Ford Pro' will reach $16.45 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Model e' should arrive at $1.38 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +20.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Wholesale Units - Ford Blue' will reach 635.02 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 741.00 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Wholesale Units - Ford Pro' will reach 377.94 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 375.00 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Wholesale Units - Ford Model e' stands at 35.70 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 26.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Credit' should come in at $431.54 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $343.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Blue' to reach $850.84 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.17 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Pro' reaching $2.35 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.56 billion.

Ford Motor shares have witnessed a change of +5.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), F is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.