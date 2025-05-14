Insights into FitLife Brands's Upcoming Earnings

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect FitLife Brands to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

The announcement from FitLife Brands is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FitLife Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.25 EPS Actual 0.21 0.22 0.27 0.22 Price Change % -3.0% -9.0% 3.0% -0.0%

Market Performance of FitLife Brands's Stock

Shares of FitLife Brands were trading at $15.735 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on FitLife Brands

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding FitLife Brands.

FitLife Brands has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $21.0, the consensus suggests a potential 33.46% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Medifast and Beauty Health, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Medifast, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 4.86% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Beauty Health, with an average 1-year price target of $1.38, suggesting a potential 91.23% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Medifast and Beauty Health are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FitLife Brands Buy 12.89% $6.21M 5.89% Medifast Neutral -33.77% $84.25M -0.37% Beauty Health Neutral -14.52% $48.58M -20.63%

Key Takeaway:

FitLife Brands is positioned in the middle among its peers based on consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth compared to its peers. In terms of gross profit, FitLife Brands is at the top among its peers. However, it has a lower return on equity compared to its peers.

Get to Know FitLife Brands Better

FitLife Brands Inc is a provider of proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers. The company markets and sells its products under NDS, PMD, Siren labs, Core active, Metis nutrition, Isatori, and Biogenetic laboratories brand names. Its product portfolio consists of sports nutrition, energy, sports drink products, meal replacement products, and weight loss products. The firm derives its revenue from product sales. Its product categories include Natural & Organic Foods, Functional Foods, Natural & Organic Personal Care and Household Products, and Supplements.

FitLife Brands's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: FitLife Brands displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: FitLife Brands's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.79%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FitLife Brands's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.89%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): FitLife Brands's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.53%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: FitLife Brands's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.37, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for FitLife Brands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.