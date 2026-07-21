Insights Into First BanCorp (FBP) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect First BanCorp (FBP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8%. Revenues are expected to be $263.6 million, up 6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain First BanCorp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency ratio' to reach 48.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 50.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin' reaching 5.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Interest-Earning Assets - Average Balance' should come in at $18.96 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.99 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Card and processing income' stands at $11.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.88 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations' will reach $237.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $223.01 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Service charges and fees on deposit accounts' will reach $9.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.76 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total non-interest income' to come in at $32.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $30.95 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Mortgage banking activities' of $3.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of First BanCorp have returned +6.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. Currently, FBP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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