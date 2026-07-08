Insights Into FB Financial (FBK) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that FB Financial (FBK) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 29.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $173.93 million, increasing 26.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific FB Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Core Efficiency Ratio' reaching 54.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 56.9%.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Earning Assets' will reach $15.40 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.24 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Mortgage banking income' will reach $13.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.03 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Noninterest income' stands at $27.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)' to reach $149.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $112.24 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Service charges on deposit accounts' should come in at $4.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.39 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $146.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $111.42 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Investment services and trust income' should arrive at $4.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.92 million.

FB Financial shares have witnessed a change of +6.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FBK is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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