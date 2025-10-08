Insights Into Fastenal (FAST) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fastenal (FAST) will report quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.13 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Fastenal metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Canada and Mexico' at $288.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will reach $2.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- All other foreign countries' reaching $65.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- United States' should come in at $1.76 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Business days' of 64 days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 64 days.

Analysts expect 'Daily sales' to come in at $31.99 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.80 .

The consensus estimate for 'Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend signings (MEUs)' stands at 6,549 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,281 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of branch locations' should arrive at 1,594 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,597 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend installations (MEUs; end of period)' to reach 136,653 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 123,193 .

Fastenal shares have witnessed a change of -0.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FAST is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Fastenal Company (FAST)

