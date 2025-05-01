Insights into Exxon Mobil's Upcoming Earnings

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Exxon Mobil will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70.

Exxon Mobil bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Exxon Mobil's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.55 1.88 2.01 2.06 EPS Actual 1.67 1.92 2.14 2.06 Price Change % -3.0% -2.0% -0.0% -3.0%

Tracking Exxon Mobil's Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil were trading at $105.63 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Exxon Mobil

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Exxon Mobil.

The consensus rating for Exxon Mobil is Outperform, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $129.22 implies a potential 22.33% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Chevron, Shell and TotalEnergies, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Chevron, with an average 1-year price target of $166.91, suggesting a potential 58.01% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Shell, with an average 1-year price target of $80.0, suggesting a potential 24.26% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for TotalEnergies, with an average 1-year price target of $60.0, suggesting a potential 43.2% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Chevron, Shell and TotalEnergies, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Exxon Mobil Outperform -0.77% $17.25B 2.86% Chevron Outperform -1.22% $13.21B 2.10% Shell Outperform -15.81% $6.83B 0.51% TotalEnergies Neutral -13.97% $13.67B 3.38%

Key Takeaway:

Exxon Mobil ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Exxon Mobil: A Closer Look

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Exxon Mobil's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Exxon Mobil faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.77% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Exxon Mobil's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exxon Mobil's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.86%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Exxon Mobil's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.16.

To track all earnings releases for Exxon Mobil visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for XOM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for XOM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.