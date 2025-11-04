Insights Into Expedia (EXPE) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Expedia (EXPE) to post quarterly earnings of $7.21 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 17.6%. Revenues are expected to be $4.3 billion, up 5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Expedia metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- B2B' to reach $1.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- B2C' will reach $2.82 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Trivago' reaching $120.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Expedia Group (excluding trivago)' will reach $4.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Service Type- Lodging' should arrive at $3.51 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- International' at $1.75 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- United States' should come in at $2.58 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.

Analysts expect 'Gross bookings - Total' to come in at $29.18 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27.50 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Stayed room nights/ Booked room nights' stands at 109 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 97 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross bookings - Merchant' will reach $17.43 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.12 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross bookings - Agency' of $11.76 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.38 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Stayed Room Night /Booked room nights Growth' will likely reach 6.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.0%.

Shares of Expedia have demonstrated returns of -3.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EXPE is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.