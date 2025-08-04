Insights Into Expedia (EXPE) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Expedia (EXPE) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.14 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 18% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.71 billion, increasing 4.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Expedia metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- B2B' will reach $1.17 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Trivago' will reach $93.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Expedia Group (excluding trivago)' of $3.62 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Service Type- Lodging' should arrive at $2.98 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Service Type- Advertising and media' reaching $258.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- International' at $1.45 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- United States' to reach $2.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross bookings - Total' will reach $29.81 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $28.84 billion.

Analysts expect 'Stayed room nights/ Booked room nights' to come in at 103 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 99 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Stayed Room Night /Booked room nights Growth' will likely reach 4.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.0% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross bookings - Merchant' stands at $17.23 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $16.26 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross bookings - Agency' should come in at $12.58 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.58 billion.

Shares of Expedia have experienced a change of +0.9% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EXPE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.