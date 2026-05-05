Insights Into Expedia (EXPE) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Expedia (EXPE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share, indicating an increase of 252.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.34 billion, representing an increase of 11.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Expedia metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Trivago' at $107.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.9%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- B2B' to come in at $1.15 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +22% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Expedia Group (excluding trivago)' to reach $3.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- B2C' will reach $2.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Service Type- Lodging' will likely reach $2.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Non-U.S. points of sale' stands at $1.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +23.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- U.S. points of sale' will reach $1.96 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Stayed room nights/ Booked room nights' should come in at 116 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 108 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross bookings - Merchant' should arrive at $20.46 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18.21 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross bookings - Agency' reaching $14.47 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.24 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Stayed Room Night /Booked room nights Growth' of 8.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross bookings - Total' will reach $34.93 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31.45 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Expedia have demonstrated returns of +7.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EXPE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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