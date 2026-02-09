Insights Into Exelon (EXC) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exelon (EXC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 20.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.54 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Exelon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- PECO' to reach $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenues- ComEd' reaching $1.85 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- BGE' should arrive at $1.18 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- PHI' to come in at $1.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Natural gas revenues- BGE' of $304.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Electric revenues- DPL' stands at $406.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Electric revenues- ACE' at $379.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Electric revenues- PHI' should come in at $1.53 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Natural gas revenues- PHI' will reach $51.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +72.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Natural gas revenues- PECO' will likely reach $200.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Electric revenues- BGE' will reach $864.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Electric revenues- PECO' will reach $819.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

Over the past month, shares of Exelon have returned +2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Currently, EXC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

