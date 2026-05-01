Insights Into Exelon (EXC) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Exelon (EXC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share, indicating a decline of 3.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.91 billion, representing an increase of 2.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 9.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Exelon metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- PHI' to reach $1.82 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenues- BGE' will likely reach $1.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenues- PECO' of $1.41 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- ComEd' should arrive at $2.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- ComEd' reaching $284.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $325.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- PHI' will reach $209.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $194.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- BGE' should come in at $282.38 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $260.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- PECO' stands at $263.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $265.00 million.

Shares of Exelon have demonstrated returns of -6.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EXC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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