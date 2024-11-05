Insights into Evotec's Upcoming Earnings

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Evotec will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Anticipation surrounds Evotec's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.23, leading to a 3.63% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Evotec's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.100 -0.03 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.29 -0.065 -0.12 Price Change % -4.0% -5.0% -2.0% 4.0%

Evotec Share Price Analysis

Shares of Evotec were trading at $4.4 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Evotec

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Evotec.

Analysts have provided Evotec with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $5.9, suggesting a potential 34.09% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of 10x Genomics, BioLife Solns and Maravai LifeSciences, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for 10x Genomics, with an average 1-year price target of $24.75, indicating a potential 462.5% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for BioLife Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, implying a potential 559.09% upside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Maravai LifeSciences, with an average 1-year price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential 131.14% upside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for 10x Genomics, BioLife Solns and Maravai LifeSciences, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Fortrea Holdings Neutral -8.65% $137.10M -9.07% 10x Genomics Outperform -1.30% $106.39M -4.94% BioLife Solns Buy -3.11% $14.89M -6.33% Maravai LifeSciences Neutral 6.51% $35.13M -1.79%

Key Takeaway:

Evotec ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Evotec

Evotec is a drug discovery partnership firm providing solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and nonprofit organizations. The company offers services in a variety of therapeutic areas, including central nervous system disorders, diabetes, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, and women's health. The shared R&D segment, roughly 80% of sales, provides drug discovery and manufacturing services on a typical fee-for-service basis and integrated drug discovery collaborations based on its proprietary, internally developed assets. The Just-Evotec Biologics segment, about 20% of sales, offers CDMO services for biologics. As of 2023, the company has over 5,000 employees and 18 production sites mainly in Europe and the United States.

Evotec: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Evotec showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.96% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -52.13%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evotec's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -8.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evotec's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.47.

To track all earnings releases for Evotec visit their earnings calendar on our site.

