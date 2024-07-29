Insights Into Etsy (ETSY) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Etsy (ETSY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 44.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $632.2 million, increasing 0.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Etsy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Services' to come in at $175.34 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Marketplace' will reach $456.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total GMS' will reach $2,910.76 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3012.5 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Active buyers' to reach 97,198. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 96,250.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Percent GMS ex-U.S. Domestic' should come in at 46.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 45% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Active sellers' stands at 9,631. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,312 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Etsy here>>>



Etsy shares have witnessed a change of +5.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ETSY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

