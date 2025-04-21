Insights Into Essential Properties (EPRT) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essential Properties (EPRT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $126.9 million, exhibiting an increase of 22.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Essential Properties metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Interest on loans and direct financing lease receivables' to reach $7.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +55.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Rental revenue' of $117.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $34.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $28.53 million.



Shares of Essential Properties have demonstrated returns of +1.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT)

