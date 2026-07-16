Insights Into Equifax (EFX) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equifax (EFX) will report quarterly earnings of $2.21 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.69 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Equifax metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions' will reach $713.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions- Employer Services' will reach $96.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions- Verification Services' to come in at $617.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Financial Marketing Services' should arrive at $66.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Online Information Solutions' reaching $541.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenue- Total International' at $380.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions' to reach $606.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenue- Latin America' of $109.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenue- Canada' will likely reach $72.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenue- Europe' stands at $105.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenue- Asia Pacific' will reach $93.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- U.S. Information Solutions' should come in at $201.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $182.40 million.

Shares of Equifax have demonstrated returns of +10.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EFX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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