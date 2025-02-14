Insights Into EQT (EQT) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from EQT Corporation (EQT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, indicating an increase of 4.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.73 billion, representing an increase of 12% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 11.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain EQT metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenues- Net marketing services and other' reaching $88.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +1162% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues from contracts with customers- Oil sales' will likely reach $23.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil' to reach $1.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues from contracts with customers- NGLs sales' should arrive at $143.66 million. The estimate points to a change of -6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Sales Price - Oil price' will reach $56.21. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $59.98 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Oil - Sales volume' will reach 416.04 MBBL. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 469 MBBL in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Sales Volume - Total' to come in at 592,127.00 MMcfe. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 563,929 MMcfe.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Sales Price - Natural gas price' stands at $2.69. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.04 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Natural gas - Sales volume' should come in at 558,024.10 MMcf. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 532,816 MMcf in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'NGLs, excluding ethane - Average NGLs price, including cash settled derivatives' will reach $37.65. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37.52.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Sales Price - Ethane price' of $6.62. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.54 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'NGLs - Sales volumes (NGLs, excluding ethane and Ethane)' at 3,613.03 MBBL. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,716 MBBL.



View all Key Company Metrics for EQT here>>>



Over the past month, shares of EQT have returned -1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Currently, EQT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EQT Corporation (EQT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.