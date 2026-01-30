Insights Into Enterprise Products (EPD) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) will report quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $13.14 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 7.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Enterprise Products metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL fractionation volumes per day' to reach 1,666.67 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,637.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The consensus estimate for 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - Fee-based natural gas processing per day' stands at 7,620.16 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6,994.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL pipeline transportation volumes per day' should arrive at 4,783.72 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,768.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Natural Gas Pipelines & Services net - Natural gas transportation volumes per day' will reach 21241 billion british thermal units per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19925 billion british thermal units per day.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Petrochemical Services net - Butane isomerization volumes per day' at 123.01 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 120.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

Analysts predict that the 'Petrochemical Services net - Propylene fractionation volumes per day' will reach 118.08 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 106.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Petrochemical Services net - Octane enhancement and related plant sales volumes per day' will likely reach 39.98 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 33.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - Equity NGL production per day' of 231.33 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 203.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross operating margin- NGL Pipelines & Services' will reach $1.43 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.55 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross operating margin- Crude Oil Pipelines & Services' should come in at $384.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $417.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Gross operating margin- Natural Gas Pipelines & Services' to come in at $383.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $323.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross operating margin- Petrochemical & Refined Products Services' reaching $383.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $348.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Enterprise Products shares have witnessed a change of +6.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EPD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

