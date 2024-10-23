Insights Into Encompass Health (EHC) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Encompass Health (EHC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.33 billion, increasing 10% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Encompass Health metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Inpatient Rehabilitation' at $1.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Outpatient and other' to reach $32.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net patient revenue per discharge' of $21,135.79. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20,472.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Discharges' should arrive at 61,412. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 57,665.



Over the past month, Encompass Health shares have recorded returns of +0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EHC will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

