Insights Into Emerson Electric (EMR) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Emerson Electric (EMR) to post quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. Revenues are expected to be $4.58 billion, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Emerson Electric metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Total' reaching $3.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Software And Control- Total' to reach $1.49 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Safety & Productivity' to come in at $345.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Measurement & Analytical' at $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Final Control' should arrive at $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Discrete Automation' stands at $633.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Software and Control- Test & Measurement' should come in at $369.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Software And Control- Control Systems & Software' will reach $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +59.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'EBIT- Intelligent Devices- Total' of $757.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $693.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'EBIT- Intelligent Devices- Measurement & Analytical' will likely reach $275.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $252.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'EBIT- Intelligent Devices- Discrete Automation' will reach $119.99 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $109.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'EBIT- Software and Control- Total' will reach $228.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $129.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Emerson Electric have returned +4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.3% change. Currently, EMR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

