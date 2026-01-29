Insights Into Emerson Electric (EMR) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Emerson Electric (EMR) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.35 billion, increasing 4.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Emerson Electric metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Total' of $2.96 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Software And Control- Control Systems & Software' should come in at $1.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of +45.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Final Control' stands at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Measurement & Analytical' should arrive at $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Safety & Productivity' will likely reach $314.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Software And Control- Total' will reach $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Software and Control- Test & Measurement' reaching $417.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Discrete Automation' to reach $602.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'EBIT- Intelligent Devices- Final Control' will reach $244.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $236.00 million.

Analysts expect 'EBIT- Intelligent Devices- Measurement & Analytical' to come in at $259.68 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $285.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'EBIT- Intelligent Devices- Discrete Automation' at $127.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $98.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'EBIT- Software and Control- Total' will reach $200.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $195.00 million.

Emerson Electric shares have witnessed a change of +11.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EMR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

