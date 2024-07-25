Insights Into Element Solutions (ESI) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Element Solutions (ESI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, indicating an increase of 12.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $611.6 million, representing an increase of 4.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Element Solutions metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Industrial & Specialty' at $242.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Electronics' will reach $369.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial & Specialty' of $43.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $39.80 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Electronics' stands at $86.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $76.30 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Element Solutions here>>>



Shares of Element Solutions have experienced a change of -1.2% in the past month compared to the -0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ESI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

