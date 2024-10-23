Insights into Edwards Lifesciences's Upcoming Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65.

Investors in Edwards Lifesciences are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 31.34% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Edwards Lifesciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.64 0.64 0.59 EPS Actual 0.70 0.66 0.64 0.59 Price Change % -31.0% -2.0% -2.0% -8.0%

Edwards Lifesciences Share Price Analysis

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences were trading at $69.24 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Edwards Lifesciences

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Edwards Lifesciences.

A total of 26 analyst ratings have been received for Edwards Lifesciences, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $77.69, suggesting a potential 12.2% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of GE HealthCare Techs, IDEXX Laboratories and ResMed, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For GE HealthCare Techs, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $94.67, indicating a potential 36.73% upside. As per analysts' assessments, IDEXX Laboratories is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $543.75, suggesting a potential 685.31% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for ResMed, with an average 1-year price target of $235.38, indicating a potential 239.95% upside. Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for GE HealthCare Techs, IDEXX Laboratories and ResMed are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Edwards Lifesciences Neutral 6.98% $1.10B 5.03% GE HealthCare Techs Buy 0.46% $2.00B 5.63% IDEXX Laboratories Neutral 6.35% $619.16M 12.91% ResMed Neutral 9.01% $715.53M 6.16%

Key Takeaway:

Edwards Lifesciences ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity among its peers.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It has established itself as a leader across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, surgical clips, and catheters. The firm derives about 55% of its total sales from outside the US.

Edwards Lifesciences: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Edwards Lifesciences's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.98% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Edwards Lifesciences's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Edwards Lifesciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.03%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Edwards Lifesciences's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.69% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Edwards Lifesciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Edwards Lifesciences visit their earnings calendar on our site.

