Insights Into Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Edwards Lifesciences (EW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share, reflecting a decline of 14.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.36 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11.2%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Edwards Lifesciences metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies' will reach $93.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +66.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Surgical Structural Heart' will likely reach $249.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement' should come in at $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Europe' at $336.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Outside of the United States' to come in at $571.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- United States' reaching $837.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Japan' to reach $84.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -25% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Rest of World' should arrive at $150.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, Edwards Lifesciences shares have recorded returns of -2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EW will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

