Insights Into Edgewell Personal (EPC) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, reflecting a decline of 6.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $537.97 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Edgewell Personal metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Feminine Care' to reach $75.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Wet Shave' reaching $317.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Sun and Skin Care' of $144.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.



Over the past month, Edgewell Personal shares have recorded returns of +2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EPC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

