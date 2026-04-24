Insights Into Ecolab (ECL) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ecolab (ECL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, indicating an increase of 13.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.02 billion, representing an increase of 8.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ecolab metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Fixed Currency Rates- Global Pest Elimination' should arrive at $295.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Fixed Currency Rates- Global Institutional & Specialty' to come in at $1.45 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Public Currency Rates- Global Pest Elimination' at $306.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Public Currency Rates- Global Institutional & Specialty' will likely reach $1.50 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income (loss)- Fixed Currency Rates- Global Pest Elimination' will reach $57.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $46.10 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income (loss)- Fixed Currency Rates- Global Institutional & Specialty' should come in at $323.38 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $298.60 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income (loss)- Public Currency Rates- Global Pest Elimination' stands at $54.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $46.50 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income (loss)- Public Currency Rates- Global Institutional & Specialty' reaching $328.20 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $300.60 million.

Over the past month, Ecolab shares have recorded returns of +2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ECL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.