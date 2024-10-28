Insights Into Eaton (ETN) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Eaton (ETN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.80 per share, indicating an increase of 13.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.37 billion, representing an increase of 8.3% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Eaton metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- eMobility' will likely reach $201.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Aerospace' reaching $965.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Vehicle' will reach $726.18 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Electrical Global' at $1.56 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Electrical Americas' of $2.92 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Aerospace' will reach $230.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $209 million.

Analysts forecast 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Vehicle' to reach $122.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $131 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Electrical Global' should come in at $318.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $328 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Electrical Americas' will reach $845.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $719 million.



