Insights Into East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from East West Bancorp (EWBC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.23 per share, indicating an increase of 7.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $699.03 million, representing an increase of 9.6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some East West Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest margin' will reach 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency ratio' at 36.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 37.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' stands at $73.10 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $68.05 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tier 1 capital ratio' will likely reach 14.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total capital ratio' will reach 15.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.1% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted efficiency ratio' of 34.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 34.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Leverage ratio' to come in at 10.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total nonaccrual loans' reaching $161.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $165.88 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming assets' should come in at $199.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $196.28 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $609.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $553.23 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Noninterest Income' to reach $90.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $84.67 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Commercial and consumer deposit-related fees' will reach $27.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $25.65 million in the same quarter last year.

