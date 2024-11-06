Insights into Dynavax Technologies's Upcoming Earnings

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Dynavax Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

The announcement from Dynavax Technologies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 6.97% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Dynavax Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.06 -0.02 -0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.08 -0.07 0 0.10 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -5.0% 2.0% 1.0%

Performance of Dynavax Technologies Shares

Shares of Dynavax Technologies were trading at $12.01 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Dynavax Technologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Dynavax Technologies.

The consensus rating for Dynavax Technologies is Buy, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $22.0, there's a potential 83.18% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Myriad Genetics and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Myriad Genetics, with an average 1-year price target of $32.75, indicating a potential 172.69% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $38.33, indicating a potential 219.15% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Myriad Genetics and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dynavax Technologies Buy 22.48% $61.81M 1.81% Myriad Genetics Neutral 15.26% $147.10M -4.89% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Outperform 67.37% $62.80M -2.91%

Key Takeaway:

Dynavax Technologies ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Dynavax Technologies is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Delving into Dynavax Technologies's Background

Dynavax Technologies Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. Its current product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications as a vaccine for the prevention of HEPLISAV-B (Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted), operates in the business segment of discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines. Its Toll-like Receptor Immune Modulation Platform technology plays a vital role in innate immunity and subsequent adaptive immunity. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the sale of its CpG 1018 product and HEPLISAV-B.

Breaking Down Dynavax Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Dynavax Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.48% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dynavax Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dynavax Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.81%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dynavax Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.14%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, Dynavax Technologies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Dynavax Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.