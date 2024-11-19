Insights into Dycom Industries's Upcoming Earnings

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-20. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Dycom Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26.

The announcement from Dycom Industries is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.20, leading to a 2.14% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Dycom Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.26 1.51 0.94 1.78 EPS Actual 2.46 2.12 0.79 2.82 Price Change % -2.0% 6.0% -0.0% 0.0%

Dycom Industries Share Price Analysis

Shares of Dycom Industries were trading at $195.83 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 91.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Dycom Industries

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Dycom Industries.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for Dycom Industries, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $210.8, suggesting a potential 7.64% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Arcosa, Construction Partners and WillScot Holdings, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Arcosa, with an average 1-year price target of $106.0, implying a potential 45.87% downside. Construction Partners is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $92.0, indicating a potential 53.02% downside. WillScot Holdings is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $39.8, indicating a potential 79.68% downside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Arcosa, Construction Partners and WillScot Holdings, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dycom Industries Outperform 15.51% $250.18M 6.11% Arcosa Outperform 8.23% $136.70M 0.68% Construction Partners Neutral 22.73% $83.49M 5.73% WillScot Holdings Neutral -0.56% $321.48M -6.25%

Key Takeaway:

Dycom Industries ranks first in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Discovering Dycom Industries: A Closer Look

Dycom Industries Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries. its operating companies supply telecommunications providers with a comprehensive portfolio of specialty services, including program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services and provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities. It also provides a range of construction, maintenance, and installation services, including the placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables. The company operates throughout the United States.

Key Indicators: Dycom Industries's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dycom Industries displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dycom Industries's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.69%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dycom Industries's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dycom Industries's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, Dycom Industries faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Dycom Industries visit their earnings calendar on our site.

