Insights Into Duolingo (DUOL) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share, indicating an increase of 46.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $260.52 million, representing an increase of 35.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Duolingo metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Subscription' will reach $220.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +40.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total bookings' should arrive at $272.06 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $211.46 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Subscription bookings' stands at $231.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $176.31 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Daily active users (DAUs)' reaching 51.21 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 37.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Monthly active users (MAUs)' will reach 136.20 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 113.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Paid subscribers (at period end)' of 11.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.60 million.

Shares of Duolingo have experienced a change of -16% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DUOL is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

