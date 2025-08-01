Insights Into Duolingo (DUOL) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $240.54 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.9%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Duolingo metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscription' should come in at $203.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +41.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total bookings' reaching $246.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $190.09 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Daily active users (DAUs)' will likely reach 48.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 34.10 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Monthly active users (MAUs)' of 132.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 103.60 million.

Analysts forecast 'Paid subscribers (at period end)' to reach 10.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Subscription bookings' should arrive at $209.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $156.48 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Duolingo shares have recorded returns of -11.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DUOL will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.