Insights into Duluth Holdings's Upcoming Earnings

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-06-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Duluth Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.42.

The announcement from Duluth Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.15, leading to a 9.7% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Duluth Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.11 -0.32 -0.15 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.41 -0.02 -0.24 Price Change % -10.0% -0.0% 6.0% -0.0%

Duluth Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Duluth Holdings were trading at $2.07 as of June 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Duluth Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Duluth Holdings.

The consensus rating for Duluth Holdings is Neutral, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $2.75 implies a potential 32.85% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Destination XL Group, Tilly's and a.k.a. Brands Holding, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Destination XL Group, with an average 1-year price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential 20.77% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tilly's, with an average 1-year price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential 20.77% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for a.k.a. Brands Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $22.43, suggesting a potential 983.57% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Destination XL Group, Tilly's and a.k.a. Brands Holding, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Duluth Holdings Neutral -1.77% $106.48M -1.90% Destination XL Group Buy -8.62% $47.58M -1.38% Tilly's Neutral -14.87% $38.27M -12.70% a.k.a. Brands Holding Buy 10.11% $73.66M -7.29%

Key Takeaway:

Duluth Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Duluth Holdings's Background

Duluth Holdings Inc is an apparel brand in the United States. The company offers shirts, pants, and casual wear for men and women under brands like Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt, No Yank, Wild Boar, and others. The Company's revenue consists of the sale of apparel, footwear, and hard goods. The company operates in a single operating segment.

Duluth Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Duluth Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.77%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Duluth Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Duluth Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.9%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Duluth Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Duluth Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.89, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Duluth Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for DLTH

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral Dec 2024 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2024 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral

